SMITH--Michelle. American Friends of the Hebrew University (AFHU) and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) are deeply saddened by the passing of noted philanthropist and friend Michelle Smith. Ms. Smith was a generous supporter of several nonprofit organizations. As leader of the Robert H. Smith Family Foundation, she continued her family's longstanding relationship with the Hebrew University, including scholarship and faculty support at the Robert H. Smith Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environment. We extend our deepest sympathies to her mother Clarice, her brother David, and her children, Stacey Liss and Michael Liss. May they be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. The Hebrew University of Jerusalem Daniel I. Schlessinger, Chair of the Board of Governors Professor Asher Cohen, President Professor Menahem Ben- Sasson, Chancellor American Friends of The Hebrew University Marc Mayer, Chair of the Board of Directors Clive Kabatznik, President Beth A. McCoy, Chief Executive Officer William J. Kilberg, President, Mid-Atlantic Region





