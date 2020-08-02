MIKE MAGID

MAGID--Meyer "Mike" (August 22, 1919 - July 21, 2020), passed away at age 100. A captain of industry, the patriarch of his family, and one of the greatest members of the Greatest Generation, Mike was born in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The youngest of three sons, he left college to support his family. During WWII, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force, and as a Captain, he worked on the Manhattan Project, vetting scientists and civilians, fighting both the Axis powers and the racism and anti-Semitism of his colleagues and commanding officer without hesitation. In his career, he was a leader in the retail and shoe industries, including W.R. Grace, and Bostonian Shoes. He married Helaine Goldberg, a childhood friend, on August 6, 1944, and together for 55 years, they raised a family and traveled the world. She predeceased him in 1999. Mike was known for his commitment to health and fitness, even into his early 90s. Together with seven other families, Mike co-founded the Rye Community Synagogue. Today it has over 1,500 members. He is survived by his daughters Margo Magid, Donna Magid, and Kim Magid, two grandchildren Whitney Fishman Zember and Torrey A. Fishman, two great-grandchildren, Max and Sam Zember, his sister-in-law, Carol Goldberg, his niece Joan Quittner and his nephews Richard Magid, Bart Goldberg, and Todd Goldberg.





