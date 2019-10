MCGOVERN--Mike, died in New York City on September 11, 2019, at age 80. He was an investigative reporter , Nieman Fellow at Harvard, and cookbook writer. Born in Chicago, he returned to that city after service in the Marine Corps, to be a reporter for the Chicago American newspaper. An intrepid reporter, he went undercover to ride with the notorious biker gang the Hells Angels; he persuaded Chicago cops to let him ride with them on raids. He moved to New York and worked for the New York Daily News. He was selected to be a Nieman Journalism Fellow at Harvard. His first literary guest at Harvard was the gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson, who arrived in Cambridge in a convertible tossing out beer cans like a rose queen. Mike rode a bike all over Manhattan, often with grocery bags swinging from the handlebars. He was an enthusiastic cook and wrote a rollicking cookbook in tribute to Kinky Friedman, "Eat, Drink, and Be Kinky." Smart, talented and a voracious reader, Mike could recite plot and character details for a vast library of books. Mike had a natural gift for writing; he never wrote so much as a boring Subject line on an email. Gone too soon and too fast. Wheels up, Mike.