Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NEVELSON--Mike. "M. Nevelson, Sculptor. Maker of graven images. For savages and sophisticates. Builder of objects aesthetic or useful. Lives by miracles but aided by friends and accepted commissions." Mike Nevelson, aged 97, passed away in comfort and peace on June 3, 2019 in Acworth, NH. Mike "Myron Irving" Nevelson was known for his anthropomorphic wooden sculptures often based on furniture styles, e.g. grandfather clocks and jewelry chests. An excellent raconteur, for hours he would entertain friends and family with stories from his world travels and voracious interest in world history. Mike Nevelson is survived by his wife, Marianne Wierenga- Nevelson; his three daughters Neith Nevelson (Robert McKnight), Elsbeth Nevelson-Andress (Ron), and Maria Nevelson (Lino Massimo Recchia); grandchildren Issa Minnoni, Xochtle McKnight, Nathan Andress; and great-grandchildren Rhowen Giustibelli, and Xacha Williams. No funeral services will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to: Louise Nevelson Foundation, Inc., 240 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103, a non-profit 501(c)3. Those wishing to express condolences, please send correspondence to: Marianne Wierenga-Nevelson, PO Box 249, Acworth, NH. 03601-0249.



NEVELSON--Mike. "M. Nevelson, Sculptor. Maker of graven images. For savages and sophisticates. Builder of objects aesthetic or useful. Lives by miracles but aided by friends and accepted commissions." Mike Nevelson, aged 97, passed away in comfort and peace on June 3, 2019 in Acworth, NH. Mike "Myron Irving" Nevelson was known for his anthropomorphic wooden sculptures often based on furniture styles, e.g. grandfather clocks and jewelry chests. An excellent raconteur, for hours he would entertain friends and family with stories from his world travels and voracious interest in world history. Mike Nevelson is survived by his wife, Marianne Wierenga- Nevelson; his three daughters Neith Nevelson (Robert McKnight), Elsbeth Nevelson-Andress (Ron), and Maria Nevelson (Lino Massimo Recchia); grandchildren Issa Minnoni, Xochtle McKnight, Nathan Andress; and great-grandchildren Rhowen Giustibelli, and Xacha Williams. No funeral services will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to: Louise Nevelson Foundation, Inc., 240 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103, a non-profit 501(c)3. Those wishing to express condolences, please send correspondence to: Marianne Wierenga-Nevelson, PO Box 249, Acworth, NH. 03601-0249. Published in The New York Times on June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close