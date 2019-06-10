MIKE SHEEHAN

SHEEHAN--Mike. Mike Sheehan has died from cancer contracted on September 11, 2001 while covering the attacks on the World Trade Center. Lifelong New Yorker, NYPD Detective, writer, raconteur, newsman, proud first generation Irish-American. Father, husband, brother, uncle, cousin, godfather, neighbor, and true blue friend. Services to be held at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel, Tuesday evening and Wednesday; Mass Thursday, June 13, at St. Francis Xavier Church. In lieu of flowers, please give in his name to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation and .
Published in The New York Times on June 10, 2019
