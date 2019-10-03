BERKEY--Mildred, 91, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019. Mildred was raised in the Bronx, attended James Monroe High School, and married her high school sweetheart, Harold, in 1949. She attended Queens College, where she earned her bachelor's and master's degrees, and enjoyed a successful career in education, including being the Education Director of the International Play Group in Manhattan. She continued to tutor college students at Queensborough Community College while retired. Family always came first to Mildred. She raised three boys and loved celebrating the holidays with immediate and extended family, going on family vacations, and having family visit her homes in Bayside and Delray Beach, Florida. Having many interests, Mildred was an accomplished educator and a founding member and community leader at the Jewish Center of Bayside Oaks. Mildred starred in numerous community theater musicals which showcased her beautiful voice. She had a lovely smile and a wonderful laugh. Mildred is survived by two sons, David (Rachel), Mitchell (Mara), four beloved grandchildren, Michael (Sarah), Jessica (Adam), Adam (Torrie) and Jared (Maressa), great-grandson, Jordan, and her brother, Peter. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Jeffrey, her loving husband, Harold, and her parents, Sadie and William. Services will be held at the chapel at Cedar Park & Beth El Cemeteries, 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ 07652 on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10:45am. Shiva will be observed at the family homes of David and Rachel, 68 South Road, Harrison, NY, on Saturday night from 6:30 to 8pm and on Sunday from 3 to 8pm; and Mitchell and Mara, 3 Vista Terrace, Livingston, NJ, on Friday from 2:30 to 5:30pm, on Sunday from 2 to 4:30pm and from 6:30 to 9:00pm, and on Monday from 2:00 to 4:30pm and from 6:30 to 9:00pm. Donations in Mildred's memory may be made with the Jewish National Fund www.jnf.org for the planting of trees in Israel.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 3, 2019