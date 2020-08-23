MILDRED BRINN

BRINN--Mildred Cunningham Mildred Cunningham Brinn died peacefully in her sleep on August 15, 2020, at her home in Manhattan. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lawrence Brinn. She was born on December 11, 1932 in Ohio. The daughter of a Methodist minister, she liked to call herself, a "preacher's kid." She had a deep and abiding faith that brought her to St. Bartholomew's Church in New York where she served on the Vestry for many years. "Millie," as she was known to all, was a force of nature. She possessed a rare combination of intelligence, kindness, generosity and business acumen. She was a role model and counselor to many people and cultural institutions, including American Ballet Theatre (Trustee for over 40 years and longtime Vice Chair) and the Skowhegan School of Art (Trustee from 1977 to 2020 and Chair Emerita). She was a Life Trustee and Chair Emeritus of The Parrish Art Museum and served many years as a Board Member of The Southampton Fresh Air Home and Southampton Hospital, and the Metropolitan Club in New York. Her contributions and generosity to these institutions was legendary. Millie began her career in politics, holding positions as an aide to Governor Michael LaSalle of Ohio and with The Democratic National Committee during the Johnson administration. After coming to New York, she was a partner in the Golightly Consulting firm where she learned her business skills. Millie was active in many social circles in both New York and Southampton. Her warm welcomes made everyone feel as if she were their special friend. She was quick with a quip and always had a smile for everyone she met. Her life and memory will be celebrated by her huge circle of friends. There will be a Memorial Service at St. Bartholomew's Church in New York at a future date. Donations may be made in Millie's memory to ABT Crisis Relief Fund.





