Or Copy this URL to Share

BRINN--Mildred. The Trustees and Governors of Skowhegan School of Painting & Sculpture mourn the loss of longtime Trustee (1976 - 2020) and Chair Emerita, Mildred C. Brinn. Her fierce commitment to Skowhegan benefited generations of visual artists, and the school is stronger thanks to her dedication and support.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store