BRINN--Mildred. American Ballet Theatre laments the loss of Mildred Brinn, "our Millie," whose love for the arts, and her stalwart philanthropy and stewardship, were bedrock for ABT. Few make lifelong commitments to cultural institutions, but Milly did. She always said that "while there are very few shortcuts to happiness, ABT's dancing is one." We honor her as one of ABT's most generous donors of all time. Elected to the Board of Trustees in 1978, she served for 42 years. Her executive experience, charm, dry wit, and steely insight made her an extraordinary Trustee. Her advice was invaluable in securing ABT's studios at 890 Broadway. A North Star for ABT's Board, she served as our Vice Chair for over a decade and was key to steering ABT through several leadership transitions and the 2008 recession. Her deep commitment was rooted in her belief in, and passion for, ABT's dancers and their artistry. "We are family" she said "and the reason we are all here." Her ebullience and devotion will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, Millie would cheer any gifts sent in her memory to the ABT Crisis Relief Fund which helps sustain ABT's artists during the pandemic and assures ABT's bright future.





