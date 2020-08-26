1/
MILDRED BRINN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MILDRED's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRINN--Mildred "Millie". The Directors, staff and friends of the St. Bartholomew's Conservancy, Inc. profoundly mourn the death of Millie Brinn, beloved Founding Board member and during the last few years a member of the Conservancy's Emeritus Council. For almost 30 years, Millie's commitment to helping restore and preserve the St. Bartholomew's site, Park Avenue at 50th Street, was constant and unalloyed. She was a Founding Member of the St. Bartholomew's Preservation Foundation, our predecessor organization, and one of the Conservancy's most loyal and generous donors. Like many others, we greatly benefited not only from her generosity but also from her graciousness, wit, and business acumen. She will be sorely missed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 23, 2020
No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift wind. However, take comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of need & remember,
Simone Taylor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved