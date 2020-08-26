MILDRED BRINN

BRINN--Mildred "Millie". The Directors, staff and friends of the St. Bartholomew's Conservancy, Inc. profoundly mourn the death of Millie Brinn, beloved Founding Board member and during the last few years a member of the Conservancy's Emeritus Council. For almost 30 years, Millie's commitment to helping restore and preserve the St. Bartholomew's site, Park Avenue at 50th Street, was constant and unalloyed. She was a Founding Member of the St. Bartholomew's Preservation Foundation, our predecessor organization, and one of the Conservancy's most loyal and generous donors. Like many others, we greatly benefited not only from her generosity but also from her graciousness, wit, and business acumen. She will be sorely missed.





