MILDRED BRINN
BRINN--Mildred C. The Parrish Art Museum Trustees and Staff mourn the loss of longtime friend, Life Trustee, Former Board Chair, and Chairman Emeritus Mildred C. Brinn. Deeply committed to art and artists of the East End, "Millie" was a loyal, enthusiastic supporter of the Museum and Trustee for over 25 years. We are forever grateful for her extraordinary leadership. Alicia G. Longwell, Ph.D. Chief Curator David Dubin, Board of Trustees Parrish Art Museum


Published in New York Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
August 23, 2020
No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift wind. However, take comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of need & remember,
Simone Taylor
