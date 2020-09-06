MILDRED BRINN

Or Copy this URL to Share

BRINN--Mildred C. The Parrish Art Museum Trustees and Staff mourn the loss of longtime friend, Life Trustee, Former Board Chair, and Chairman Emeritus Mildred C. Brinn. Deeply committed to art and artists of the East End, "Millie" was a loyal, enthusiastic supporter of the Museum and Trustee for over 25 years. We are forever grateful for her extraordinary leadership. Alicia G. Longwell, Ph.D. Chief Curator David Dubin, Board of Trustees Parrish Art Museum





