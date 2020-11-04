HIRD--Mildred. Mildred Hird, age 98, died on November 2, 2020 at her home on the Upper West Side. She was the widow of Martin Hird and Dr. Samuel H. Flowerman and was predeceased by her son, Thomas Flowerman, and sister, Lucille Doree. Ms. Hird was a publishing pioneer in arranging for foreign publication of U.S. books, including many bestsellers. She was a vice president at Bantam Books and later, headed her own agency. Ms. Hird leaves stepchildren, Doris Riess, David Hird, and Pamela Hird Klein, and nieces and nephews. There will be a private memorial service.





