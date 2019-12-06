HULSE--Mildred. Born in Providence, RI, in 1917, Mildred Carleen Hulse passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019, at the age of 102. She will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery, Brooklyn, NY. Mildred graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Pembroke Women's College of Brown University in 1939, and received her Master's degree in physiology from Mt. Holyoke College in 1941. Her thesis, "The Determination of the Blood Volume of Fishes", noted that sometimes fishes faint. After graduation, Mildred worked as laboratory research assistant at Harvard Medical School. Mildred married Lieutenant Gould Kenneth Hulse, Jr. in 1942, and raised four children as a single parent in a loft in Greenwich Village at the height of the beatnik era. Simultaneously, she worked as a bio-chemist researcher at NYU Medical Center until her retirement at age 72. Mildred is survived by her four children: Gordon Waite Hulse and his wife Diane, Jo Linda Hulse, Brian Wayne Hulse, and Deborah Beryl Hulse; four grandchildren: Adam Feder Hulse and his wife Leandra, Dr. Jarett Feder Hulse and his wife Stephanie, Justin Feder Hulse and his wife Gillian, and Kenneth Okrend; as well as four great-grand- children: Jameson Ernest Feder Hulse (six), Jack Joseph Feder Hulse (four), Millie Paige Hulse (six) and George Clark Hulse (four months). Gifts in Mildred's honor may be sent to the Save the Children Fund.



