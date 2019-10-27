JACOBS--Mildred Elise nee Huthoff, died Saturday, October 19, 2019. She is survived by a myriad of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who remember her fondly as Aunt Millie. She was beloved by many, but especially her late husband Harold "Heshy" Jacobs. Baruch Dayan Ha Emet. May her memory forever be a blessing. Shiva will be observed at the home of Michelle Rabinowitz Carney, 286 Carroll Street, Brooklyn on Sunday, October 26 1-5 PM. Contributions in Millie's memory may be made to the Democratic candidate of your choice.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 27, 2019