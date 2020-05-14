MOSES--Mildred, age 94, died on May 11, 2020 in Monroe Township, New Jersey. Mildred was born on March 19, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York. Millie, as her friends called her, was the indominable matriarch of her family. She was known to many as the life of the party and made friends everywhere she went. Graduating from Brooklyn College, she was a successful businesswoman and held several jobs during her lifetime including teacher, politician and most importantly--mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and mentor. She took care of everyone, from her immediate and extended family, friends, neighbors and even strangers. She had a huge heart and gave her love and support in perpetuity. She is survived by her husband of 74 years Julian Moses; sister Edith Katcher; sons Dr. Jeffrey W. Moses and Andrew Moses; grandchildren Ariel Moses, Jarret Moses, Chandler Moses, Harrison Moses and JD Moses; and great granddaughter Asher Sylvia Weinstein.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store