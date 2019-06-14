ROSEN--Mildred Pafundi, of New York City and East Hampton passed away peacefully on June 9th at the age of 89. Mildred was born in 1929 to Rose and Michael Pafundi and was raised in Brooklyn with her sister Connie. Mildred was a graduate of St. John's University and Law School and had a notable career as a lawyer. She was appointed Assistant Attorney General of the State of New York by Louis Lefkowitz. Then she became a Law Assistant to the Surrogate of Kings County and later Councilman-at-Large from Brooklyn to the New York City Council. In 1970, Governor Rockefeller appointed her the first woman Commissioner to the New York State Labor Relations Board. Later she was a Director of the New York State Mortgage Agency. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, N. Hilton Rosen; her daughter Sharon Rosen, granddaughters Rose and Sabina and nieces Alice and Karen.



