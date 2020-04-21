Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MILENA JELINEK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





JELINEK--Milena (nee Tobolova), daughter of Ondrej Tobola and Magdalena Hruba, born in Prestice, Czechoslovakia in 1935, loving wife and widow of Frederick Jelinek, mother of Hannah (Claudio Dobkevicius) and William (Melissa Gold Jelinek), and grandmother of Alexander Sarbin, Sophie and Benjamin Jelinek, passed away on April 15, 2020, in New York City of Covid-19. She famously studied film at FAMU in Prague in the late 1950's and was thrown out of FAMU for her subversive film, Snadny zivot (An Easy Life), the first Czech film to have rock 'n' roll in the soundtrack, and for her dissident views, which she wore as a badge of honor. She met her future husband, Fred, when he, on a lark, took a side trip from Vienna in 1957 to Prague and met his childhood friend, Milos Foreman, who recommended that Fred see Milena's movie. They fell in love over the next few days, and then spent several years trying to persuade the Czech government to let her immigrate to the United States. In February 1961, as an inaugural gift to JFK, the Czech government allowed a handful of dissidents to immigrate to the US, and Milena arrived in Boston, knowing only Fred and speaking no English. Fred's teaching position at Cornell brought them to Ithaca, where Milena resisted the stereotype of an academic's wife and focused on her true love, film. While in Ithaca, she wrote, produced, directed, and edited three films, The Convention, D.C. Al Fine, and Collusion: Chapter 8, which were screened at the Whitney Museum, the Kennedy Center, and the Festival of Women's Films. The Jelineks moved to Westchester County in 1972, and Milena pursued her passion for film by becoming active in the Film Workshop of Westchester. She began teaching screenwriting in the early 1980's at SUNY Purchase and then, with the encouragement of her lifelong friends, Frank Daniel and Milos Foreman, in the Film Division of the Columbia University School of the Arts, where she taught for over 35 years until her untimely passing. She also taught screenwriting at FAMU (Prague), USC Los Angeles, New York University , and for many summers, she happily taught screenwriting in Greece to students from all over the world at the Mediterranean Film Institute. Beloved by her students worldwide, Milena devoted herself to helping them find within themselves the stories that needed to be told and helped shape those stories, sometimes long after their years in film school. She wrote the screenplay and collaborated with the director, Vladimir Michalek, for the film, Zapomenute svetlo (Forgotten Light), which in 1997 was nominated for eight, and won three, Czech Lion awards and which is considered today to be one of the finest Czech films in decades. Her play, Adina, was performed in Vinoradske Divadlo in Prague in 2006. Always creating, she wrote a libretto for an opera, Kafka's Women, and was working on a screenplay in the past year that told the story of her last few weeks in Czechoslovakia in 1960. Always active, always intelligent, always funny, and always loving, proudly Czech-born and proudly an American citizen, Milena was a force whose absence is already being felt around the world. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites NYU Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close