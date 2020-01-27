STUCHIN--Miles, a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather, and accomplished entrepreneur, passed away peacefully in Manhattan on Saturday after eleven years living with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. Miles was the Founder and President of Access Capital, a 35-year-old New York based multi-strategy financial services firm. The Company is a leading national asset-based lender that is also an active investor in early-stage healthcare companies and in real estate. He was on the board of C4 Therapeutics, a biotechnology research company, and two New York Stock Exchange companies: Diagnostek, a pharmacy benefits company and Newkirk, a real estate investment trust. Miles was also the Managing Member of Pine Brook Fitness, home to The New Rochelle Racquet Club, and The Rock Club, one of New York's largest indoor rock climbing gyms. He was also formerly the Vice Chairman of the Board of Horace Mann School. He was a graduate of Horace Mann, Yale College (BA, cum laude), NYU Law School (JD) and Harvard Business School (YPO/CEO Program). He is survived by Marcie, his loving wife of 42 years, Jacqueline, his mother, Blake and Mallory, his children, Stephanie and Stuart, their spouses, and Zachary, Ella, and Willow, his three grandchildren.



