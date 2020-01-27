STUCHIN--Miles. You knew the true meaning of Friend. How lucky we were to have had you in our lives. We shared wonderful times, sensational vacations, and great laughs. Nobody could tell a joke better than you. Dear Jackie, Marcie, Blake, Stephanie, Mallory, Stuart, and all of the grandchildren, from our hearts to yours, we feel your sorrow and join you in your pride and love for your son, husband, father and grandfather. Miles was an extraordinary human being!!! Susan and Fred Friedman



