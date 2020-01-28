STUCHIN--Miles. The Horace Mann School community mourns the loss of our beloved alumnus, parent, grandparent and former Trustee Miles Stuchin HM Class of 1970. Miles was an incredibly devoted member of the HM community, and our students and employees had no bigger supporter. We are deeply grateful for his commitment to his alma mater and for his many contributions to the betterment of our school. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Marcie, children Blake '00 and Mallory '02, their spouses Stephanie and Stuart '00, and three grandchildren Zachary '32, Ella and Willow. The entire Horace Mann School community mourns alongside you. He will be greatly missed. Thomas M. Kelly, PhD Head of School Lawrence Grafstein Chair, Board of Trustees



