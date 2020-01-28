STUCHIN--Miles. The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) is saddened at the loss of longtime friend and advocate Miles Stuchin, a tireless supporter who championed the MMRF's innovative research model to accelerate new drugs and therapies to myeloma patients. Miles was a vibrant and essential member of our community of researchers, patients, and caregivers. He will be greatly missed and his work on behalf of the MMRF will continue to extend the lives of countless patients. Deepest condolences to his wife Marcie, mother Jackie, his children Blake and Mallory, their spouses Stephanie and Stuart, and grandchildren Zachary, Ella, and Willow, as well as to Miles's countless friends.