ZAHN RUDNICK--Millicent. Age 101, of Palm Beach, FL, passed away on August 18, 2020. Millicent was born in Newark, NJ, on January 27, 1919, to Adele Rogers and Dr. Matthew Goldman. Following her graduation from school, Millicent had a career as a John Robert Powers photographer's model, the highlight of which was her appearance on the cover of Life Magazine on August 29, 1938. After her marriage, she ran a successful business as a designer and producer of a line of high-end Plexiglas home accessories, which were sold through catalogs and many well-known stores. Millicent was married to Leonard Zahn on April 2, 1939; they were married 51 years. Millicent was lucky to find a second love following Leonard's death, and was married to Cecil Rudnick for 13 years. Millicent is survived by a daughter, Sandra Zahn-Oreck, Boca Raton, FL and a son, Steven Zahn (Teri), Fair Play, SC, six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Burial will be at Mt. Hebron Cemetery at 1pm, Friday, August 21, 2020. Funeral services are being handled by Riverside-Nassau North Chapel, Great Neck, New York.





