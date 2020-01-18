ACKMAN--Milton Roy "Milt," a child of Brooklyn and beloved husband of Carmela, died yesterday at his home in Greenwich Village at age 87. A lifelong New Yorker with a passion for art and literature, Milton was a partner at Fried Frank Harris Shriver and Jacobson. Milton was born and raised in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn where he helped his parents operate a candy store and soda fountain. Milton graduated from Andrew Jackson High School, The City College of New York, and the Columbia University School of Law. Between college and law school, Milton served in the United States Army in Germany. Milton joined Fried Frank soon after law school and saw it grow from a firm of a few dozen lawyers to several hundred. His clients included Bob Dylan, Ivan Boesky and Ed "Crazy Eddie" Antar. He was also a pioneer in mergers and acquisitions litigation. A great lover of New York City, Milton lived his entire adult life in downtown Manhattan. He was a faithful visitor to Manhattan's museums and galleries and would ride his bike to the Met in the years before helmets or bike lanes. With Carmela and often with friends, Milton travelled widely, visiting every continent except Antarctica. With his beloved Dodgers gone, Milton devoted himself to the Mets. In addition to his wife of 60 years, Milton is survived by his sons David, a doctor, and Daniel, a lawyer, his daughters-in-law Julie Dorsey and Laura Katzive, and his grandchildren Zachary, Laiya, Rose, Ben, Alex and Neve. A memorial will be held at Riverside Chapel on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2pm. Shiva will be on Monday and Tuesday from 2-6pm.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 18, 2020