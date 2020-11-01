COOPER--Milton. Milton Cooper passed away peacefully from lung cancer at his home in New York City. He is survived by his wife Gail of 52 years, his son Stephen, his brother Manny, sister-in-law Rhoda and three nephews, Bruce, Leslie and Neil. Born in New York City, Milton grew up in Brooklyn. He told wonderful stories about his early experiences and the people who lived in "The Old Neighborhood". In 1968 Milton founded and was president of his successful printing, production and design company. He retired in 1992. Central Park was one of his favorite places to be and he always looked forward to his early morning run. Becoming an avid reader, he found new friendships and great pleasure in his book club. Always a gentleman, Milton's intelligence, grace under pressure and strong sense of ethics will always be remembered. A memorial gathering will be held at a future date when it is safe to do so.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store