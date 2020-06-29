GLASER--Milton. The Cooper Union mourns the passing of Milton Glaser, Trustee Emeritus, former faculty member, and a 1951 graduate of Cooper's School of Art. Mr. Glaser, with several of his Cooper classmates, co-founded Pushpin Studios, a graphic design studio that helped define the modern era, before setting out on his own. A prolific designer, known for his iconic "I [Heart] NY" logo, he influenced and educated generations of designers in the practice of graphic design and its ability to effect positive social change. A generous donor and recipient of the President's Citation, we are grateful to Mr. Glaser for his commitment to education and his countless campaigns to raise awareness for humanitarian issues. Our condolences go to his wife, Shirley Glaser, a 1956 alumna of Cooper's School of Art. The school will hold a virtual event to honor his life later this summer. Rachel L. Warren, Board Chair and Laura Sparks, President





