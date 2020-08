Or Copy this URL to Share

GUMOWITZ--Milton. Born April 12, 1927. Died August 15, 2020. Grandfather, Father, Uncle and Friend. We are heartbroken over the loss of our brother and uncle Milty. His endearing thoughtfulness, words of wisdom and gentlemanly demeanor made us all better people. We remain proud to call him family. We mourn with our cousins Michael, Jonathan and Yvonne, and Roger and Kate. Arnold Gumowitz Joan and Jeff Matthews Gary Gumowitz





