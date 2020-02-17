Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milton Montague. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1924 - 2020

Milton Montague, a long time resident of the Upper West Side, died of congestive heart failure on January 24, 2020.



As Milton wrote in the blurb for one of his books "I was born in 1924, the only son of four children of Helen and Abraham Montague in Brooklyn, New York… We lived in a small apartment in the back of the store. Under the loving guidance of my mother and with the help of my buddy Lightning [the dog] all six of us lived modestly and happily."



The couple had three daughters, and while Sivia focused on the business Milton did the hands-on childcare. He brushed the girls' long hair, walked them to school, helped with homework, and was infinitely patient and playful.



Soon after they retired Sivia was diagnosed with cancer, and Milton dedicated himself to her care until her death in 1991. He found love again, and in1994 married Evelyn Faskowitz. Over the next 20 years he audited scores of humanities courses at Hunter College, some of them twice, and in his eighties began writing essays and poetry, hundreds of which have been published. He is the author of several books, two of which are available on Amazon.com ("My Life," his memoir, and "I Write Because," a collection of his poetry).



Milton was preceded in death by his sisters Ruth and Trudy. He is survived by his sister Anita, his wife Evelyn, his daughters Stephanie, Andrea, and Allison, his sons-in-law Will and Doug, and his grandchildren Sylvie, Eitan, Lena, Maya, and Michaela. He is also survived by Evelyn's sons Larry and Steve, their wives Simi and Beth, and grandchildren Laurie, Josh, Bradley, and Adam.





after I'm gone

please do not mourn



but cerebrate my life

by drinking a toast to

the long happy years

amid the people I love



I was most fortunate

to live among those

I cared for most



wife, children, grandchildren

a few relatives and friends



I leave you with love

my guiding principle

most important star



