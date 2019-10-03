NORMAN--Milton. We celebrate a life lived to the fullest. Milton died at age 94, at home, surrounded by people who loved him. He was a member of the generation that truly made America great. Born to immigrant parents, he grew up in Brooklyn, enlisted in the Army and fought his way across Europe as a combat rifleman in World War II. He was captured in Germany on a reconnaissance patrol and was a prisoner of war in Stalag IX-B until liberated by Patton's troops. He graduated from St. John's Law School and practiced law in NYC for over 60 years. Commissioned into the Judge Advocate General's Corp, he retired a Colonel. He loved people and giving back to the community. Both his humor and wisdom were in high demand -- he was Chairman Emeritus of the Riverside Park Conservancy, which he helped found, a Board Member for Project FIND and the Soldier and Sailors' Memorial Association, and longstanding President of the 4th JAG Officers' Association. He made friends everywhere and as a volunteer Big Apple Greeter was a bottomless font of stories and history about New York, as well as restaurant recommendations. Finally retiring from the practice of law, he taught foreign students at English in Action. Predeceased by Lenore (Rosenthal), his wife of 61 years, he leaves behind a grieving but proud family and a vast network of friends whose lives he touched and in whose memories he will live on. There will be a funeral service at Riverside Memorial Chapel this Friday, October 4, 2019 at noon. Contributions to Project FIND, in lieu of flowers, are suggested.



