OSBORNE--Milton Leopold Peter, (Sculptor), passed away on Monday, May 30, 2016. Milton is survived by his daughter Marissa Anouk Osbourne and granddaughter Saskia Osbourne, as well as many loving family members, and art colleges to mourn their immense loss.





