MILTON PUTTERMAN.

PUTTERMAN--Milton, "Mickey," born in April 1929. Longtime resident of Great Neck, NY, passed away on April 6, 2020 at home with his wife Eileen and two daughters by his side. Predeceased by his parents Max Putterman and Rae (Ossip) Putterman, he leaves behind his beloved family including six children: Sharon (Lenny), Louis (Vivian), Charles (Michelle), Anne (Gene), Amy (Jimmy), William (Rochelle), 22 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who will hold him in their hearts always. Mickey and Eileen lived in the Bronx during their teens, and attended the High School of Music and Art in Manhattan. He was known not only for his artistic talent, but also for his physical strength and skill. He enjoyed bowling, and even in his later years could be found on the handball court. Mickey, along with his brother Al and brother-in-law Morty, took over the family metal-stamping and wholesale business, and ran it successfully for many years. Mickey was very proud of the silver, brass, and steel pieces they produced, and pointed out the finished products, some of which were his original designs, in well-known retail stores. He was a hands-on manager and frequently returned home with grease under his fingernails from working on the factory machines. After his family, Mickey's main passion was to be active in fundraising for Jewish organizations, including the UJA, Israel Bonds, and Temple Israel, a place his family eventually took to calling "dad and mom's other home," and from which he received many honors and commendations. He served as the Temple's president, a job requiring vision, diplomacy, and good judgment. After his term was over, he remained a strong presence at the Temple, where his advice and counsel were highly valued. Mickey and Eileen made frequent trips to Israel even when it was considered a dangerous place to visit. Mickey and Eileen had a large circle of friends, notably Eileen's two brothers and their wives, and high school companions among many others. The couple enjoyed travelling the "I-95 corridor" visiting friends and family along the way. They celebrated decades worth of b'nai mitzvah, seders, reunions, weddings and anniversaries (most recently their 70th) with loved ones. It is especially sad that Mickey's passing comes at a time when gatherings of any kind are to be avoided. We will always keep him in our hearts and the good memories will never end. Burial took place at Beth Moses Cemetery, Farmingdale/West Babylon. Donations in Mickey's memory may be made to Temple Israel of Great Neck or the .



