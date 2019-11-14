POSER--Mimi. The Trustees and staff of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation mourn the passing of Mimi Poser, former Officer for Development and Public Affairs. During nearly two decades of service, Mimi was an impassioned voice for the Guggenheim and Works & Process at the Guggenheim, bringing art and culture to the attention of a broad audience. We offer our deepest sympathy to her family. Peter Lawson-Johnston, Honorary Chair William L. Mack, Chair Wendy Fisher, President Richard Armstrong, Director Caroline Cronson, Producer, Works & Process
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 14, 2019