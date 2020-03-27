GREENSTEIN--Mina Bernice (Baylis), July 11, 1935 - March 25, 2020. Our beautiful mom has passed away after a brief illness, cutting short a full and active life. Proudly born and raised in Brooklyn to Hyman Charles and Jeanne Levine Baylis, Mina graduated from PS 241, Erasmus Hall High School, The Cooper Union and Columbia University. In 1961, she married the love of her life, Marvin Neal Greenstein, and together they started a family in Manhattan. Mina was an AIGA award-winning graphic designer and art director of children's books. In retirement, she was an active volunteer with The Cooper Union, Gracie Mansion, Congregation Or Zarua, and other organizations. She was also a regular at the New York Philharmonic, Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, NYC Ballet, the Peoples' Symphony Concerts and more. She was passionate about Brooklyn, NYC, politics, justice, art, and especially her family and friends. She was also a fabulous cook and will long be remembered for her challah, meringue mushrooms, cheesecake, and egg creams. Mina was predeceased by her husband, parents, and brother Carl Baylis. She is survived by children Elizabeth and John Greenstein, daughter-in-law Rebecca Rubel, grandchildren Noa and Daniel Greenstein, nieces Michele Baylis Copelotti and Ruth Anne Baylis, and by many loving friends and family. Private graveside ceremony on March 27, with a public service at a date in the future. Contact Congregation Or Zarua for virtual shiva details. Donations to The Cooper Union - School of Art.



