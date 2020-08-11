MINA ZUCKERMAN

ZUCKERMAN--Mina. The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum mourns the passing of Holocaust survivor, Mina "Millie" Zuckerman, who, with her late husband, Abe, was part of a group of Holocaust survivors who played a leading role in helping build the Museum and honoring the memory of the victims. We will always be grateful to Millie and Abe for their singular commitment to creating the Museum and advancing our educational mission. Our sincere condolences go to her children, Wayne and Deborah Zuckerman, Ann and Bernard Sklar, and Ruth and Steven Katz, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Howard M. Lorber, Chairman Allan M. Holt, Vice Chairman Sara J. Bloomfield, Director





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store