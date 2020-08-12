MINA ZUCKERMAN

ZUCKERMAN--Mina. The American Society for Yad Vashem mourns the passing of Millie Zuckerman, beloved mother of Wayne (and Deborah) Zuckerman, Ann (and Bernard) Sklar and Ruth (and Steven) Katz. Millie (Mina) was born in Humniska, Poland in 1925. In 1942, Millie and her family were forced to move to Brzozow, Poland. Millie and her family fled Brzozow and returned to their hometown where they were hidden in the home of a righteous gentile until the Russians liberated the town in 1944. After the war, Millie moved to Budapest, Hungary, and then to Bindermichl Displaced Persons' Camp in Austria where she met her husband Abraham (Abe) Zuckerman, z"l. Millie and Abe immigrated to the United States in 1949, and settled in Hillside, NJ. Millie and Abe dedicated themselves to remembering the six million who were murdered in the Holocaust, and became Guardians of Yad Vashem in Jerusalem. Millie, along with her daughters, Ann and Ruth, and daughter-in-law Deborah were honored by the American Society for Yad Vashem in 2018 at their Annual Spring Luncheon. Millie and Abe were former Board Members and generous supporters of the American Society for Yad Vashem as well as many other Holocaust remembrance and Jewish causes in their local community and around the world. May the Zuckerman, Sklar and Katz families be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Lenny Wilf, Chairman Stanley H. Stone, Executive Director





