BUCHMAN--Minda, of Great Neck, NY passed away peacefully on December 27. Loving wife to the late Morris Buchman, wonderful mother to Mitch and Frank Herskowitz. Adoring grandmother to Amy and Greg Pearl and Rayna and Jordan McCann and the best GG ever to Avery. Min was also an amazing stepmother to Rachel, Carol and Marty Buchman and a loving mother-in-law to Mark Myers and Marlene Herskowitz. Minda was a trustworthy friend to many. Minda had a wonderful gift to communicate and even more so to listen. You taught all of us how to treat people with respect. RIP Mom. Funeral will be at Gutterman's in Woodbury on Sunday, December 29 at 10am.



