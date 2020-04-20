LAMM--Mindella. The Yeshiva University family mourns the passing of Mindella "Mindy" Lamm, the beloved wife of President and Chancellor Rabbi Dr. Norman Lamm. Together with her husband, she dedicated nearly four decades to growing and strengthening the University and advancing its students. They served as esteemed leaders of the Jewish community and met with global leaders and dignitaries throughout the world. An educator by training with a passion for the arts, she was committed to ensuring students had the opportunity to succeed and led efforts by the Yeshiva University's Women's Organization to raise funds for student aid and chesed projects. We extend our condolences to Rabbi Dr. Norman Lamm; their children, Dr. Chaye (David) Warburg; Dr. Joshua (Rivkie) Lamm; Shalom (Tina) Lamm; son-in-law, Rabbi Mark S. Dratch (Sara Lamm z"l); and to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the extended family, many of whom are Yeshiva University alumni. May they be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Yeshiva University Dr. Ari Berman, President Moshael Straus, Chairman of the Board



