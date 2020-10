Or Copy this URL to Share

LEE--Ming Cho. Founding New 42 board member Ming Cho Lee was a generous genius, and he shared in our belief, trust and hope that future generations would, like him, think outside of the box and beyond the stage. We send our condolences to Betsy and their beautiful family and celebrate Ming's invincible spirit. The Board & Staff of New 42





