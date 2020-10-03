1/
MINNA KATZ
KATZ--Minna Olch. November 15, 1925-October 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis Katz; dear sister of the late Marion Ruhman and Joan Hassol; loving mother of the late Jeannette Brinch. Left to cherish her memory are her dear sister, Wilma Stern and her sister-in-law, Ethel Abramoff; her children Martha Katz-Hyman, Judith Katz, and David Katz, her 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, plus numerous nieces, nephews and friends. There will never be another like her; may her memory always be for a blessing.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
