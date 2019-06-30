BISHOP--Minor Lamphier, Age 92, died early 20 June, 2019 after suffering a stroke in his home in New York City. Mr. Bishop was born 16 April, 1927 in New York City, a son of Albert Thornton and Holly Genevieve Bishop, both predeceased. A Veteran of WWII, he graduated from the Yale School of Architecture. A longtime member of the Architectural League of New York, the Fine Arts Federation, the American Institute of Architects, and the Murray Hill Neighborhood Association of New York, Mr. Bishop spent his life elevating the standards of his profession, developing well-designed affordable housing for all Americans, and saving New York's historic buildings. He was predeceased by his sister, Enid Gwendolyn Plunkett, and is survived by two nieces and a nephew-in-law, Elbi and Victor Zioncheck and Nancy Plunkett. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in New Haven Connecticut. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Murray Hill Neighborhood Association of New York.
Published in The New York Times on June 30, 2019