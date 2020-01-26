SOARES--Minto L. It is with profound sorrow and a deep sense of regret that we the Board of Trustees and entire BronxCare family mourn the passing of Minto L. Soares, our esteemed Board Member. During his long-standing service on our Board, Mr. Soares took on pivotal leadership roles in the planning and implementation of BronxCare's major construction projects. He will always be remembered for his extraordinary record of accomplishments in helping to expand the BronxCare Health System to meet the needs of the community. We extend our sincere condolences to his family. Rita DiMartino Chairman, Board of Trustees Miguel A. Fuentes, Jr. President and Chief Executive Officer



