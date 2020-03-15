FREDLAND--Dr. Mio, passed peacefully March 10th at her home in New York. A woman ahead of her time, her life was marked by drive and passion for learning. Born in Detroit, she earned her B.A. from Columbia University and her M.D. from the University of Geneva. She practiced and taught psychiatry in New York for decades. She was passionate about her family and friends, the arts, progressive politics and travel. She will be cremated; a memorial service will be held at a later date. She is survived by daughter Katherine, granddaughter Miranda, son-in-law Coulter Richardson, brother Daniel Fredland, niece Elizabeth Fredland and family, and nephews Jon and Sam Fredland.



