CHESSLIN--Miriam Louise, born July 4, 1933, died July 26, 2019. Born in the Bronx on the 4th of July, Mimi always retained that borough's fighting spirit - and its liberal conscience. She carved professional paths for women, and balanced work with family life before there were roadmaps for doing so. Graduated from the Bronx High School of Science, Western College for Women, and the University of Chicago Law School. After proud service as a clerk on the Kansas Supreme Court and a lawyer at top New York City law firms, Mimi turned her energies to making the world a better place through decades of public interest law and government service. She championed school integration and civil rights, battered women's shelters, anti-discrimination law, and American Indian tribal rights - to name just a few of the causes that benefited from what one colleague, paying tribute when she retired as a working litigator in her mid- 70s, called her "incredible desire and will." She and her family took special pride in her career-capping service as an environmental litigator at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC. She stayed current to the end, caucusing for the first woman presidential nominee in 2016, and marching on Washington with her granddaughters in 2017. She loved the music of the Weavers, William Morris wallpaper, and ratatouille. Mimi passed away in the Bronx at the age of 86 and is survived by her sons, Daniel Feigelson; Thomas Feigelson and his wife Louisa Opdycke; Jeremy Feigelson and his wife Eugenie Allen; and grandchildren, Emily, Sonia, Sarah, John, Max, and Zoe Feigelson. Memorial donations: University of Chicago Law School, Women's Mentoring Program.



