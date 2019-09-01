LEVINE--Miriam, 96, of South Hempstead, NY passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019. Wife of the late Emanuel Levine to whom she was married for more than 70 years. She was the mother of Barbara Levine of Copenhagen, attorney Roger Levine of Boston, and the late Kenneth Levine. She was also the grandmother of six and great-grand- mother of three. An extra- ordinary talented artist and sculptor, "Mickey," as she was known, was happiest when working in her home art studio and puttering in her beloved garden. She will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral Services on Thursday, September 5th at 11am at Guttterman's, 175 N. Long Beach Rd., Rockville Centre.



