ROCKMORE--Miriam. We mourn the passing of Miriam Sylvia Miller Rockmore (June 8, 1933 - May 5, 2019), loving wife of Ronald Rockmore, mother to Adam and Daniel, their wives Alicia and Ellen, and doting Bubbe to her grandchildren, Lucy, Alex, Shayna, and Rachel. Miriam was born in Albany, New York and grew up in Lynn, Massachusetts. She and her brother Sidney were the children of a chazzan, Bernard Miller and Rebecca Kastner Miller. Miriam was a graduate of Brandeis University and Teachers College, Columbia University and taught for over 25 years in Edison, New Jersey, while living in Metuchen, New Jersey, where she was an active member of the Jewish community. Upon retirement, she became an accomplished collage artist, and was a fixture of the vibrant collage arts community at the 92nd Street Y. She was ever a collector and keeper of friends and stories. Two days before her death she had a triumphant show of her work in White River Junction, Vermont. Contributions in her memory can be made to Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County, NJ, the 92nd Street Y, or Brandeis University. May her memory be a blessing.



