ROTHENBERG--Miriam (nee Korn). Age 96, passed away peacefully at home on August 30 in the presence of her daughters, Madge Rothenberg (Peter) and Kay Rothenberg Hosny (Mohamed). Born to the late William and Fannie (nee Mayer) Korn. Beloved wife to Bernard (deceased) and sister to Robert (deceased). Also survived by two grandsons and three nephews. She was a proud graduate of Bryn Mawr College and New York University Law School where she was one of three women in her class. Friends and relatives are invited to her funeral service, Tuesday 11am at Temple Emanu-El, 1 East 65th Street, New York, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bryn Mawr College and the Animal Medical Center, New York, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 2, 2019