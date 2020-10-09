1921 - 2020
Miriam Spitz Dickman, MSW, a tireless advocate for the vulnerable in our communities, passed away peacefully at age 99 in El Cerrito, CA on October 2, 2020. She grew up in Coatesville, PA where she developed a lifelong passion for tennis, eventually playing for Temple University where she earned her BS degree in 1943. After graduating, Miriam started her first career as an executive assistant and publicity writer before marrying Irving Dickman in 1946. While raising 3 children, Scott, Judith and Kenneth, in Cranford, NJ, Miriam began a life of community service, first on behalf of disabled children, founding Union County's Organization for Brain-Injured Children in the 1950's, establishing Camp Union, one of the first day camps for cognitively impaired children, in the 1960's and serving on the Board of the Agency for the Advancement of the Mentally Handicapped from 1975-1980. Miriam earned her Masters of Social Work degree from Rutgers University in 1976 and launched her second career as a social worker, first for Union County Welfare Board from 1968-1978 and then for North Jersey Developmental Center from 1978-1987. Although Miriam "retired" in 1987, she became a relentless proponent of affordable housing and healthcare, osteoporosis prevention and other health and human rights issues on behalf of NJ senior citizens. She was appointed by the Governor of NJ to the State Advisory Council on Aging, served 3 terms as President of the Older Women's League of Central NJ, was a 9 year Member of the Union County Advisory Council on Aging, was Founder of the Senior Legislative Issues Coalition of Union County, served as Legislative Chair of the Cranford Chapter of the AARP, was a Member of the Board of NJ Citizen Action, was elected Chair of the Cranford Committee on Aging, and served as OWL Representative to the NJ State Task Forces on Vulnerable Adults/Elder Rights and Osteoporosis. Miriam was named "Woman of the Year" in 2000 by the Union County Senior Citizens Council, honored as a "Woman of Excellence" in the Field of Volunteerism by the Union County Commission on the Status of Women in 1996, presented with NJ Citizen Action's Evanoof-Schuchter Award for Organizing in 2004, honored by a Resolution of the Union County Board of Chosen Freeholders in a July 2007 in recognition of her longtime advocacy on behalf of seniors and named a "Role Model" by the National Organization for Women. With her husband, she co-authored "Where Older People Live: Living Arrangements for the Elderly." Miriam is survived by her daughter, Judith Dickman (Gary Koeppel) of Berkeley, CA, son Ken Dickman of Kendall Park, NJ, and grandsons, Noah Koeppel of San Pablo, Ca. and Ari Koeppel of Flagstaff, Az as well as many beloved relatives and friends. Miriam was predeceased by her son, Scott, in 2001 and her husband, Irving, in 2005. Miriam would be honored if you made a donation in her name to any charity of your choice
or found a way to make a positive change in the world, however small.