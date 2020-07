Or Copy this URL to Share

SLATER--Mitch. Backyard Sports Cares, a not for profit dedicated to supporting recreational programming for underserved and special needs children, mourns the loss of our dear friend, Mitch Slater. Saddened by his passing, but lifted by his friendship, Mitch's grace and indomitable spirit will continue to guide and inspire our efforts for years to come.





