SLATER--Mitchell. The faculty, administration, board of trustees and alumni association of Garden School mourn the loss of our esteemed alumnus, Mitchell Slater. From his days as a member of the Class of 1979 through his 2003-2004 tenure on the Board of Trustees, Mitch was a true Griffin - smart, brave and strong. His contributions to Garden School began in the classroom and on the basketball court, but continued for his lifetime through valued input and consistent support of his alma mater. Our condolences go to Andrew Slater (Garden School '75) and the entire Slater family. Michael F. Rakosi, President, Board of Trustees; Christopher Herman, Head of School; Richard Marotta, Ph.D., Headmaster Emeritus





