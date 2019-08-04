SLOTKIN--Mitchell. Age 79, born in New York City, died peacefully on July 29 in West Palm Beach, FL after a brief illness. Mitchell was an avid sports fan, a great friend, a former coach and a lifelong mentor to many South Florida athletes. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Pamela B. Slotkin of West Palm Beach, FL; his sons Daniel (Lori) and Trevor; his grandsons Harrison and Bennett; and brothers- Donald (Edie), Curtis (Carole) and Todd (Judy). Donations to TEAM Elam Foundation, 6231 PGA Blvd., STE 104-203, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 or to the Mandel Public Library, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, FL 33401. A Memorial Service will be held in Florida in December. A Memorial website has been set up on Legacy.com
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 4, 2019