PERLMUTTER--Mollie, was surrounded by her loving family when she passed on Friday, November 13, 2020, 26 years to the day that her husband Joe passed. Mollie was 97 and would have turned 98 on December 31. In her son Nat's words, she was the most positive, happy and supportive person and brought happiness into the lives of everyone she touched. Everyone, including the doctors and aids that cared for her said she brightened their days. One of her doctors called her "My Mollie" because seeing her always cheered up her day. There will be a graveside service on Sunday, November 15 for her immediate family only and there will be no Shiva due to COVID-19. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, people donate to their favorite charities in Mollie's memory. Mollie is survived by her son Nat and daughter Arlene, their spouses, her five grandchildren and six great-grand- children.





